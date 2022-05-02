Southeastern Community College partnering with Community Blood Center to host blood drive

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Southeastern Community College will be hosting a blood drive on Tuesday with The Blood Connection, the local, non-profit, community blood center.

The blood drive is set for 10:30am-3:30pm at the college, located at 564 Chadbourn Highway, Building A, in Whiteville.

The Blood Connection says they are excited to partner with Southeastern Community College for this first-time blood drive and hopes to collect over 50 blood donations.

They say they need to collect 700-800 units of blood daily to maintain an adequate supply of blood products for our local hospitals. Ideally, The Blood Connection says they target a 5–7-day inventory of every blood type to ensure hospital needs are met. Most-needed blood types have dipped to critical levels at times over the last few months due to low blood donor turnout.

The Blood Connection is the blood provider for more than 100 hospitals and healthcare systems in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, including UNC Health Southeastern and Columbus Regional Healthcare System. Because of TBC’s service to this community, donations made during this blood drive will help local hospital patients.

One donation has the power to save up to three lives.

The Blood Connection recommends to drink plenty of water and eat a healthy meal before donating blood. They say appointments are strongly recommended.

Donors can visit thebloodconnection.org/donate to schedule an appointment.