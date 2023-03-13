Southern Farm Days at Lake Waccamaw Boys & Girls Home Farm and Arena

Event scheduled March 17-19, 2023 is second to Columbus County Fair as the largest yearly event in the county

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — From restored tractors to a working antique sawmill to a wild west show, there’s something for every member of the family at the 13th annual Southern Farm Days Mar. 17-19 at the Boys & Girls Home Farm and Arena at Lake Waccamaw, NC.

The Farm Heritage Association puts on the event, and president Robert Mills recently stopped by Good Morning Carolina to preview 2023 edition of Southern Farm Days.

It features three days filled with events and exhibits, including:

Antique tractors, engines & autos; antique swap meet; children’s games; Civil War demonstration; craft vendors, farm animals; farm life activities; food vendors; homestead village; music & entertainment; antique “Frick” sawmill; trains; wagon rides and a wild west show.

Admission is $10 (cash only); kids 11 and under and active military personnel get in free of charge.

For more information on parking, restrictions and overnight camping, visit here .