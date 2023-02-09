Southport angler reels in 589-pound shark, marking new state record

A record-breaking shark was recently caught off the Cape Fear coast (Photo: NC Division of Marine Fisheries)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record Common Thresher.

Steven Viltoft of Southport caught the 589-pound, 1-ounce shark near the Knuckle Buoy off Oak Island on January 10th.

The previous state record Common Thresher weighed 185-pounds and was caught out of Oregon Inlet in 2005.

Viltoft was fishing with Oak Island Fishing Charters when he landed the shark using mullet, and 130-pound line on an 80W Shimano Tiagra reel paired with a Bazen Custom Rod. The shark was deceased upon landing after a 2-hour fight.

Viltoft’s fish measured 90-inches fork length (tip of the nose to the fork in the tail) and had a 164.75-inch total length (tip of the nose to end of the upper caudal lobe).