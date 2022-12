Southport announces Christmas tree pickup time

The City of Southport will dispose of your Christmas tree next month for free (Photo: Michael Rivera / CC BY-SA 4.0)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — If you still haven’t disposed of your live Christmas tree in Southport, the city is offering to pick it up for free.

On January 9th, Southport is conducting a one-time tree pickup for residents.

If you would like your tree disposed of, you are asked to leave it undecorated in the right of way by 7:00 am on January 9th.

No other items or debris will be picked up.