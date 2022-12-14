Southport begins construction project, adding new crosswalks

Southport is adding new crosswalks to part of town (Photo: WWAY)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The City of Southport has begun a road construction project expected to make crossing the street safer.

NCDOT crews are performing bulb out and crosswalk preparations on Howe Street at the corners of East and West Nash Streets.

They’ll be cutting out sections of asphalt and sidewalks soon to make way for new crosswalks.

This work is expected to be completed before the holidays.

Crosswalk paintings will come at a later date that is still to be determined.