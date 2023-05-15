‘Southport Cares’ looking to help recent house fire victims, including single father

Southport Cares is looking for donations to help recent fire victims (Photo: Southport Fire Department)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A local group is looking to help recent house fire victims.

Southport Cares is made up of police, fire and EMS first responders from Southport and is currently helping two families whose homes are uninhabitable.

The Southport Fire Department has responded to one commercial and four residential fires in the past week alone.

Southport Cares says their main focus is a single father (recent widower) and his teenage son who lost just about everything. They have already donated gift cards to help with immediate needs of food, clothes and other necessities. But they are accepting donations to help even more.

The group says new or gently used clothes can be donated at Southport Fire Headquarters on North Howe Street from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The father takes 40×30 pants, shirt 2X and shoes size 8. The son likes sweatpants, large shirts, shoes 9 or 10 and hoodies.