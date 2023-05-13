Southport Fire Department fights 4th house fire in a week, urges residents to use fire safety tips

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A house fire burning for hours Saturday morning in Southport, causing extensive damages.

The Southport Fire Department arrived at the home on Coastal Drive around 5 a.m., and with multiple agencies assisting, fought it for over 3 hours. Heavy smoke and flames engulfed the home, causing an estimated $300k in damages.

No one was injured in the incident, but with this being the 4th house fire the SFD fought this week, the department is giving tips to keep your home safe this summer.

The department says to check fire alarms to ensure it was working batteries, and check outdoor electrical wiring. They also say to use common combustible materials wisely, such as mulch, straw, and flower pots. The also urge that if you smoke, to put out cigarettes responsibly.