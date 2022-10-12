Southport could give ‘exclusive rights’ to mine city-owned land

Southport will make a decision on whether to grant rights to mine city-owned land (Photo: WWAY)

SOUTHPORT, NC (STARNEWS) — During its meeting on Thursday, the Southport Board of Aldermen will consider an offer to purchase a 441-acre parcel of city-owned land near Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point.

The Polote Corporation, a Georgia-based company that offers general contracting and construction management services, made the offer. A proposal signed by company president Ben Polote Sr. reiterates the company’s 40-year history of supporting “small to mid-sized construction projects throughout the east coast” and providing construction management services that includes “supplying projects with soils, dirt, gravel, and other raw materials, through excavation, transport, and delivery of those materials to the construction site.”

