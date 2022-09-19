Southport Fire Department receives jet ski water rescue training

Members of the Southport Fire Department took part in water rescue exercises over the weekend (Photo: Wrightsville Beach Fire Department)

CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Southport Fire Department received water rescue training over the weekend from Sam Proffitt with the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department.

15 firefighters with SFD took part in the training down in Caswell Beach.

Crews with the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department say crews with Southport reached out to them for assistance with in-service training.

The water exercises were conducted on a new jet ski the Southport Fire Department recently received.