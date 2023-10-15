Southport Fire Department responds to small plane crash, pilot self-ejects

Fire crews respond to plane crash in Southport on October 15, 2023 (Photo; Southport Fire Department)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a small plane crash in Southport.

It happened around 8 a.m. The Southport Fire Department responded to Long Beach Rd and Faith Blvd.

The single engine plane crashed, blocking the entrance of Faith Blvd. The pilot self-ejected, and is being transported to the hospital.

The fire department says traffic is going to be delayed for an undetermined amount of time.

The NC Highway Patrol and Federal Aviation Administration will be conducting the investigation.

WWAY has a crew headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.