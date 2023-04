Southport Fire Department takes part in water rescue training

Members of the Southport Fire Department recently took part in water training exercises (Photo: Southport Fire Department)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Members of the Southport Fire Department do more than fight fires.

Crews spent last Sunday afternoon at Caswell Beach practicing water rescues on new equipment.

They practiced surf launch techniques with boats and jet skis, as well as training with boards.

The Southport Fire Department says they take the extra steps to assure readiness for any situation.