Southport Fire Department urges residents to remove indoor Christmas trees

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Now that the holiday season is over, the Southport Fire Department says it’s time to remove your Christmas tree.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly 30 percent of home fires involving Christmas trees occur in January as the trees begin to dry out and become fire hazards.

The NFPA says the longer the trees remain in homes, the longer they present a risk.

160 home structure fires began with Christmas trees from 2015 to 2019, resulting in two civilian deaths, 12 civilian injuries, and $10 million in direct property damage, the NFPA said.

To make disposal easier, Southport is offering a one-time free tree pickup on January 9th.