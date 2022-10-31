Southport Fire Department warns of power strip fires ahead of holiday season

As the holiday season approaches, you are advised to not rely on a power outlet for everything (Photo: State Farm / CC BY 2.0 / MGN)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — If you plan to decorate your house for the holiday season, you may find yourself in need of more outlets. But the Southport Fire Department is warning of the potential fire danger it could cause.

According to Electrical Safety Foundation International, electrical malfunctions cause more than 50,000 house fires each year. Approximately 4,600 home fires start because of extension cord and power strip overuse each year. These fires account for 70 deaths and 230 injuries, and most of these fires are preventable, the Southport Fire Department said.

It is important to understand the difference between a power strip and a surge protector device. The Southport Fire Department says most people go to the hardware store believing they are the same thing. Power strips only add extra outlet space. Instead, surge protector devices create extra outlet space with the added benefit of protecting your electronics from a power surge or spike.

While surge protectors are effective and cost-efficient, they are not designed to handle every electric or electronic device in the house.

If your power strip or surge protector feels hot to the touch, this is a sign that too many devices are plugged in and something should be removed from the strip. Watch for any burn marks or melted plastic on any of the components, and never put the cord for the strips under a rug or carpeting.