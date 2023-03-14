Southport hosting annual Easter Egg Hunt with over 1,000 eggs

Easter eggs will be up for grabs soon in Southport (Photo: Pixabay)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — It’s almost time for local kids to put their Easter egg hunting skills to the test.

Southport is hosting their annual event on April 1st for kids up to 12 years old.

Those ages five to 12 will look for eggs at Franklin Square Park.

Kids 4 years and under will do their hunting at the Garrison Lawn.

The Easter egg hunt in Franklin Square Park kicks off at 10:00 a.m., immediately followed by the hunt at the Garrison Lawn.

There will be over 1,000 eggs and candy combined, including Golden Eggs for special prizes.