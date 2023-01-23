Southport leaders working to add tax on prepared meals

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)– Southport leaders hope the third time will be the charm when it comes to a proposal it says will help the city bring in more money.

The city has a proposal in the works to implement a tax on meals and beverages at restaurants within the city.

The Board Of Aldermen recently approved a resolution to send the proposal to state lawmakers for approval.

City Manager, Bonnie Therrien, says the extra revenue would be used for infrastructure improvements.

“The Board of Alderman really feel that they want to find a way to have some other options for getting extra revenue to help pay for a lot of these things because we are so busy with tourism,” said Therrien.

If the General Assembly gives the okay, there would be a 1% tax increase on prepared food and beverages sold in Southport.

The increase would take the tax rate from 6.5% to 7.5%.