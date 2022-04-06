Southport opening of Village Treasures Home Decor Market to support nonprofit

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Samara’s Village is a Brunswick County nonprofit that provides services to educate, equip and empower pregnant and parenting adolescent moms and dads to improve their own lives as well as assist them to raise healthy babies.

For the last seven years, the nonprofit has existed exclusively on the support, donations, and efforts of a dedicated group of volunteers and a board of directors.

April 29, 2022 is the grand opening of a new upscale resale store in Southport that will offer home décor and furniture items that have been donated from the local community.

“100% of the profits raised at Village Treasures Home Décor Market will be used to support the ongoing programs for Samara’s Village,” said Debbie Keener, Executive Director of Samara’s Village.

You can help support the cause while you purchase something to brighten your home or find a unique gift for someone special.

If you don’t want to buy anything, you can still support this organization by donating furniture, home décor, rugs, lamps, wall art, garden or kitchen items.

To donate, please contact Judy Van at judy@samarasvillage.org.

Mark your calendar for the April 29 grand opening and stop by the store any Wednesday through Sunday 11am – 4:00pm.

Village Treasures Home Décor Market

11am – 4:00pm

1513 N. Howe Street, Southport, NC 28461

Samara’s Village

1450-F Fifty Lakes Dr.

Southport, NC 28461

(910) 294-0292