Southport ordinance put in place to help outdoor workers beat the heat

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The unrelenting heat in the southeast has caused one Brunswick County city to make changes to help those who work outdoors.

Southport recently made changes to its noise ordinance, but also noticed temperatures were rising and felt something needed to be done. The original ordinance for outdoor construction work stated it could not begin until 7 am, but with extreme heat in play, it has now been moved to 6 am.

The time change allows outdoor workers to begin an hour earlier to avoid working in high temperatures, an issue many residents had brought to city leaders attention.

“But I would hope that has been an asset for them. I know sometimes the neighbors aren’t happy with the noise, but hopefully they understand during this time period it gives a break to the workers to get their work done; but at the same time be able to breathe a little better,” said City Manager Bonnie Therrien.

Therrien says the ordinance will likely stay in effect until they see a decrease in temperatures.