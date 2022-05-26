Southport Police Department reporting increase in alligator captures, relocations

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Members of the Southport Police Department have been busy capturing alligators this week, relocating 2-3 of them so far.

The most recent alligator was captured in a driveway of a Southport resident and relocated unharmed to a nearby body of water.

Police say it’s mating season for alligators, which has led to the increase in sightings.

Additionally, they say the construction and growth around the area is displacing the animals, causing them to look for other places to go.

The Southport Police Department says they have an Animal Protective Services Unit that handles wildlife calls and works with NC Wildlife to help relocate captured animals.