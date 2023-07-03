Southport Police enforcing 4th of July parking

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina 4th of July Festival is underway in Southport, with the grand finale on Tuesday.

Police are ramping up enforcement of parking rules.

Southport Police are urging drivers not to park along Moore and Howe streets tonight or tomorrow.

Chief Todd Coring said anyone violating the rule will have their cars towed.

“Safety is our number one priority for all of our locals and our visitors. Again, we see anywhere from 30 to 50,000 folks that are here. We’re excited about that, but we want you to be safe,” Chief Todd Coring said.

With the hot temperatures and humidity, Chief Coring also advises those planning to attend the parade tomorrow, to bring extra water.