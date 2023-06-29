Southport Police remind drivers to move cars from 4th of July parade route or face being towed

Thousands of people line Howe Street in Southport for the NC 4th of July Festival Parade on July 4 (Photo: WWAY)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Southport officials are reminding people of steps they need to take before 4th of July festivities begin around town.

One of the most popular events each year is the parade. But Southport Police are urging people to move their cars before the parade.

Police say no one should park along Moore Street and Howe Street the night before or the morning of the parade. They say the route must remain clear of all vehicles.

Officers will begin towing vehicles from the route starting at 9:00 a.m. on July 4th, with the route closing to all traffic at 10:00 a.m.