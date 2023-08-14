Southport police speak to local residents at symposium

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Residents of Southport were able to speak with their local police department at a special event Monday.

Around a dozen residents attended the Southport Symposium at the Southport Community Building. Residents were able to ask questions and get updates on issues from the Southport Police Department. Questions ranged from the status of the new police department building and how staffing is looking, as many residents want more officers in the area to patrol. The department also spoke on the efforts to crack down on drinking and driving in the community.