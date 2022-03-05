Southport pop-up shop to benefit pregnant women, young children with free supplies

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Samara’s Village, a nonprofit organization in Brunswick County, is sponsoring another “Pop-Up Shop” on Wednesday, March 16, to benefit pregnant women and families with children up to 3 years old in

Brunswick County.

At this popular event, Samara’s Village is giving away, free of charge, diapers, clothing, shoes and more.

The shopping day will be held at the Samara’s Village Resource Center, 1450 Fifty Lakes Drive in Southport from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm.

According to Samara’s Village, the Pop-Up Shop is made possible thanks to the generous donations from the community and the time and care of dedicated volunteers.