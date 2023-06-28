Southport raises banners for 4th of July Festival; traffic route map released

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The countdown is on for the annual NC 4th of July Festival in Southport.

Activities begin Friday and run through Independence Day.

Officials say banners and signs have been put up around town in preparation for the event.

Thousands of people are expected to cram the streets of Southport throughout the festival. The Southport Police Department have released a map they want visitors to study to make sure everyone has the best experience possible without having to sit in traffic jams.