Southport releases plan for traffic route ahead of 4th of July festivities

(Photo: Southport Police Department)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A few days after reminding the public not to park along the 4th of July parade route, the City of Southport has now posted their planned traffic pattern ahead of the nationwide holiday.

The city says they are expecting thousands of people, and knowing how the traffic will be routed on July 4th will make all the difference in making sure attendees have the best experience possible.

After the fireworks, the city says outbound traffic on Howe Street will advance to 2 lanes outbound. Those traveling back to Oak Island, Supply, Midway Rd areas will need to stay in the left lane. Those headed back to Boiling Spring Lakes, Winnabow, Leland or Wilmington areas will stay in the right lane.

Jabbertown Road and Dosher Cuttoff Road will be closed to all traffic, except for residents who live on the roads.

Sign boards will be flashing to remind drivers, and law enforcement officials will be on hand to direct traffic, according to Southport officials.