Southport Police remind visitors, residents to not park along the route of their 4th of July Parade

Thousands of people lined Howe Street in Southport for the NC 4th of July Festival Parade on July 4

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The parties and parades that come along with the Fourth of July are all less than a week away.

Southport Police are using the days leading up to their festivities to remind people not to park their vehicles along their annual parade route.

They ask for no cars to be parked along Moore and Howe Street the night before or the morning of the parade.

Police say officers will be towing vehicles along the route starting at 9:00 am on July 4th, with the roads closing to all traffic at 10:00 am.