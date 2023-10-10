Southport woman accused of poisoning victim’s drink several times

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A Southport woman faces charges in a poisoning case.

According to the Southport Police Department, Katrina Joan York is charged with three counts of Contaminating Food/Drink with a Controlled Substance and misdemeanor Larceny.

According to police, York poisoned a 33-year-old victim.

The incident took place in the 1200 block of N. Howe Street. There, officers say, “Trina” York injected controlled substances into the victim’s drink. This happened over three separate dates. Other evidence recovered also pointed officers to York in the theft of a cell phone belonging to the victim.

York was placed in the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.