Southport wraps up the week with parade

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — After a week full of events, the North Carolina 4th of July Festival held its parade today.

Thousands gathered on Howe Street in Southport to watch the parade and take part in some of the final festivities.

There were floats, food, and fun for all ages.

Visitor, Dan Johnson, said this is a family tradition.

“As a child I came to the Southport parade, the Southport fireworks. And I’ve been bringing my kids down here since they were little. It’s a great tradition, we enjoy it and it’s a good festive patriotic time,” Johnson said.

Southport resident, Mary Haynes, said she takes pride in her community and looks forward to sharing her excitement with her family.

“Well, we have our family in from Austin, Texas and we wanted to show them how North Carolina does the 4th of July,” Haynes said.

The annual celebration will end the night with live pro wrestling, entertainment by the castaways, and of course fireworks.

This is the first time the North Carolina 4th of July Festival is back into full swing since the pandemic.