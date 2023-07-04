Southport’s 4th of July Pledge of Allegiance ceremony

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — What would the 4th of July be without reciting the Pledge of Allegiance?

That’s a question the City of Southport asked today as they held a formal Pledge of Allegiance ceremony that overlooked the water at Fort Johnston.

This is only the second time the city has held the event but with thousands in town for today’s festival, many stopped by to participate.

Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said this ceremony is Southport’s way of celebrating freedom.

“This is one of the first things we learn in school and for memorization is the Pledge of Allegiance. And so, we wanted to proclaim it on Independence Day,” Hatem said.

He added that you can feel patriotism in the air as well as the heat.