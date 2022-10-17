“Special Me” holds event to promote inclusivity among medically fragile children

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A family-friendly community event was held over the weekend and aims to bring awareness to special needs kids.

“Special Me” held its first event at Olsen Park in Wilmington Saturday, it was created to promote inclusivity among medically fragile children.

Founder Holly Westcott with Alabaster Case Management wanted to organize a way to get families together, as well as build community and relationships.

The fun day featured food, fun activities, and puppies from Paws4People, which seemed to be a kid’s favorite.

Meredith McCumber’s son has special needs, she says it’s nice to connect with families with children who have similar needs.

“It’s nice to have an event that we can go to on a Sunday afternoon, that we know we can kind of bring our best self,” she said. “The event today really helped bring awareness of how important it is that we demonstrate inclusion and acceptance in the community.

“I think that there are hundreds and hundreds of people that are you know just have differences, I think that it’s really important that we come together and celebrate those differences.”

The organizer says the event was to let the community know what services are available to them and to create a network family who can share resources.