Special Olympics spring games adjusted due to Friday’s threat of rain

Special Olympics Spring Games (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Special Olympics spring games set to take place Thursday and Friday in Wilmington have been slightly altered.

Thursday’s games for adult athletes will go on as planned, but Friday’s games have been rescheduled to May 12th due to the threat for rain.

The games on Thursday will take place at Ashley High School, with opening ceremonies taking place from 9:50 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s games that were pushed to May will happen at Hoggard High School.

Athletes will get to participate in a variety of sports and activities, with all athletes getting a t-shirt for taking part.