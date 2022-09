Speed limit decreased to 25 mph on portion of Burgaw road

The speed limit is decreasing to 25 mph in parts of Burgaw (Photo: WWAY)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — You may want to slow down the next time you’re coming through parts of Burgaw.

According to the Burgaw Police Department, Satchwell Street from Smith Street to Durham Street has been slowed down to a 25 mile per hour speed limit.

The Police Department also reminds you to stop at all stop signs along the way.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Burgaw Police Department at 910-259-4924.