Spike in turkey prices impact Thanksgiving food giveaways in the Cape Fear

CAPE FEAR REGION, NC (WWAY) —Both inflation and a nationwide turkey shortage, are putting a crimp in some Thanksgiving plans.

Across the Cape Fear, businesses and organizations that hold turkey giveaways may not be able to.

Both The Kitchen Man and the Good Shepherd Center hold an annual Thanksgiving giveaway, which includes turkeys. This year, the shortage is affecting them both.

Turkey meat is on the decline this year, due to the avian flu outbreak, according to the USDA recent livestock, dairy, and poultry outlook.

In March and April, thousands of commercial turkeys were impacted by confirmed cases of the avian flu in Wayne and Johnston Counties.

The outlook also estimates turkey production will be lowered for the rest of the year and the first half of next year, due to new outbreaks.

That has driven up the cost of turkeys.

“30 to 40 percent more. So, the turkeys not even was the availability. The quantities that we found we so outrageously priced for that amount, and it’s not like when you go to the supermarket and you get it for 99 cents a pound. Those are just specials. We pay full price for it,” said Chris Dabideen, “The Kitchen Man” owner.

“The Kitchen Man” owner, Chris Dabideen, said his business traditionally gives out around 1,000 whole turkeys with sides, but the cost has gone up significantly this year.

He has been planning since January to hold his annual event, but now it’s not going to happen.

“We went through probably about 15 vendors, that no one would be able to supply that amount, because of the restrictions and cutting back on their employees and inflation has just made it so difficult to also make that happen. So, here we are this close to Thanksgiving and we just couldn’t get it done. So, unfortunately we are going to have to miss this one,” said Dabideen.

Adapting to the challenges in obtaining turkeys, the Good Shepherd Center is also unable to hand out the large birds this year.

Instead, thanks to a donation from “Innovative Financial Group”, Good Shepherd Center is passing out 1,000 vouchers for turkeys, along with non-perishable sides on November 16 at the center.

This will allow people to go to stores like Publix or Food Lion and pick up available turkeys.

“We’re fortunate that a number of grocery stores that are going to be able to do that. So, that we’re hopefully getting them out in plenty of time this thanksgiving. Allowing them over a week to get them out to them, to go get them. We’re hoping that, — that helps,” said Kyle Abrams, Good Shepherd Center associate director.

The Kitchen Man plans to hold free event for Christmas on December 17, where they will invite people to enjoy hot chocolate and cider, a petting zoo, and photos with Santa.