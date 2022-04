Spring signing day: Cape Fear Academy

4 Hurricanes commit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – On Thursday, Cape Fear Academy hosted a signing day for the April commits. 4 CFA student-athletes committed. Hear from them in the video below.

Below are the listed athletes who signed. Please email Jake@wwaytv3.com if there is an error or omission.

GEORGE WALL – GUILFORD COLLEGE SOCCER

TATE SHEALLY – DENVER SOCCER

COLE DONNER – WINGATE LACROSSE

BEN SMITH – GEORGETOWN SAILING