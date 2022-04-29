Spring signing day: Hoggard

9 Vikings signed

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Hoggard held signing day for the spring in front of quite the crowd of supporters Thursday. Hear from some of the signees below:

Below are the listed athletes who signed. Please email Jake@wwaytv3.com if there is an error or omission.

WILL FATZINGER – ROANOKE SOCCER

JACKSON KING – NC STATE FOOTBALL

MAX CHEW – BARTON FOOTBALL

MOLLIE BRINKER – COAST GUARD ACADEMY TRACK AND FIELD

BEN WINEHURST – UNC PEMBROKE BASEBALL

ALLIE ROYAL – UNCW SOFTBALL

TREY PARKES – HOFSTRA LACROSSE

NICK NELSON – BARTON LACROSSE

JACKSON BIBA – LEES MCRAE LACROSSE.