Spring signing day: Hoggard
9 Vikings signed
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Hoggard held signing day for the spring in front of quite the crowd of supporters Thursday. Hear from some of the signees below:
Below are the listed athletes who signed. Please email Jake@wwaytv3.com if there is an error or omission.
WILL FATZINGER – ROANOKE SOCCER
JACKSON KING – NC STATE FOOTBALL
MAX CHEW – BARTON FOOTBALL
MOLLIE BRINKER – COAST GUARD ACADEMY TRACK AND FIELD
BEN WINEHURST – UNC PEMBROKE BASEBALL
ALLIE ROYAL – UNCW SOFTBALL
TREY PARKES – HOFSTRA LACROSSE
NICK NELSON – BARTON LACROSSE
JACKSON BIBA – LEES MCRAE LACROSSE.