Spring signing day: New Hanover

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – At the New Hanover library, 14 Wildcats put pen to paper to officially commit to their respective colleges.

Below are the listed athletes who signed. Please email Jake@wwaytv3.com if there is an error or omission.

JEREMY ALDRICH – N.C. WESLEYAN BASKETBALL

LIAM DAVIS – METHODIST SOCCER

JAMES JONES – N.C. WESLEYEN BASKETBALL

MICHAEL JACOBS – N.C. WESLEYAN FOOTBALL

CHARLIE LETSON – HAMPDEN SYDNEY SOCCER

ELIJAS LOPES DA SILVA – MOUNT OLIVE SOCCER

MARY MOORE – CAPE FEAR CC VOLLEYBALL

SEMAJE MOORE – RANDOLPH MACON FOOTBALL

CASHAE MORTON – BRUNSWICK CC BASKETBALL

DEVIN PELLOM – UNC CHARLOTTE FOOTBALL

KALIA SIU – PITT C.C. VOLLEYBALL

ANDREHYA SHUFORD – FAYETTEVILLE STATE BASKETBALL.