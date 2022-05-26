Spring signing day: North Brunswick

Quaretrback RJ Greens signs with Livingstone College

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – R.J. Green was arguably the best football player in the Mideastern Conference.

The Coastal Preps Player of the Year finally has made his decision: Livingstone College.

He says it reminds him of where he played his high school ball.

“It was like North Brunswick again. I felt at home. The coaches – those are some guys right there I love them I barely know them but I love them. I like the program it’s kind of old school,” said Green.

Even though the school has it’s last day tomorrow, many Scorpions and fans attended the signing.

“I didn’t expect this many people to come that really warmed my heart I ain’t even gonna lie that warmed my heart. Hopefully they give me a chance and let me shine on the field.”

In his varsity career, Green threw for 3066 passing yards, scored 37 total touchdowns, but only threw 3 interceptions.