Spring updates from Holden Beach: paid parking, beach nourishment and more

Holden Beach water tower.

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Mayor’s Desk in Holden Beach gave some Spring updates regarding paid parking, beach nourishment and beach speed limits during the season.

The beach nourishment program is almost finished, with sand fencing and vegetation additions coming next along the shoreline to help enhance the current dune line.

Due to the beach nourishment, there is an abundance of shells on the shore, making Holden Beach a “shell hunter’s heaven” right now.

Paid parking begins on May 1st, and the speed limit on Ocean Boulevard is now 35 mph.

It has been advised to watch for low speed vehicles as more are expected this year. These include licensed golf carts.

Property owners along Ocean Boulevard should be receiving a certified letter from NCDOT that gives notice of the installation of bike paths that will happen this fall.

Dogs must always be on a leash, and no dogs are allowed on the beach strand between 9:00 A.M and 5:00 P.M throughout the season which starts May 10th and runs through September 10th.

Also, the Town of Holden Beach now owns the Holden Beach Fishing Pier. Plans and work will follow, and parking there is available now.

There will be 8:00 A.M, 9:30 A.M and 11:00 A.M. Easter service at the Holden Beach Chapel Sunday.

The Sunday concerts at the Pavilion under the Holden Beach Bridge will begin May 29th and continue through September 4th, 2022. Each concert begins at 6:30 P.M and usually lasts until 8:00 or 8:30 P.M.

All concert events are free and there is a large dancefloor for all to enjoy.