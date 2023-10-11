Spy balloons? Nope, but there are two large balloons flying over the Cape Fear

SOUTHEASTERN, NC (WWAY/AP) — Two large gas powered balloons have crossed over the NC/SC border and are now making their way across the Cape Fear.

The balloons are part of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. One of the biggest events in aviation, the Gordon Bennett competition, launched Saturday night. That’s where pilots navigate hydrogen-filled balloons high in the air and the ones who fly the farthest win.

17 hydrogen-filled gas balloons, representing nine countries, are participating in the race.

There are no stops to refuel or to pick up extra supplies. They have been aloft for days, carrying everything they need to survive at high altitude as they search for the right combination of wind currents to push their tiny baskets as far as they can go.

Around 10:30am, a team from France was in the air between Ivanhoe and Atkinson. A team from Germany was above the Williams Township area of Columbus County. As of now, they are in first and second place.

You can watch the latest video update on the two balloons in our area, and where they may be headed, here.

You can track the balloons live, here.