St. Mary Catholic School celebrates its 155th anniversary of operation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina’s oldest catholic school is celebrated it’s 155th birthday in Wilmington.

St. Mary Catholic School opened in 1869, with staff and students celebrating the schools legacy and history. 8th grade students led tours of the campus for younger students to learn more about the schools history.

“This school has seen a lot. But as you can see from the excitement behind us, we’re only just beginning. So, we’re at the intersection of the past and the present and the future, and the future here looks great,” said Principal Joseph Poletti.

The celebration began with a morning mass with celebrations around the boundary oak tree, a tree with special meaning. It marks what was the edge of Wilmington in the late 1700’s.

Suzanne Burns Smith, a former St. Mary teacher and Wilmington historian says its important to remember and preserve the school’s history.

“I want the buildings to be taken care of and also this boundary oak taken care of. I just believe in history; I think it’s important. I mean the children love it,” said Smith.