State encourages responsible behavior for those considering Masonboro Island Reserve during the July Fourth holiday

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Division of Coastal Management and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are urging the public to act responsibly during the upcoming July Fourth holiday at the Masonboro Island Reserve, a research reserve and dedicated state nature preserve.

In preparation for the holiday, the state coastal agency and the sheriff’s office are working together to provide public safety resources and increase public awareness of responsible visitor behavior on the island.

“Visitor safety is our first priority at Masonboro Island during the July Fourth holiday,” Braxton Davis, director of the NC Division of Coastal Management, said. “Our partnership with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has helped limit problems and ensure visitor safety over the past several years. I’m confident that will continue this year.”

The agencies would like to remind visitors not to attempt the dangerous swim across Masonboro Inlet and to make responsible decisions that limit the impact on natural resources. There are limited resources and no available facilities on the research reserve, so before visiting Masonboro Island or other reserve sites, your are encouraged to review visitor guidelines on their website.