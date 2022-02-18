State lawmakers greenlight revised voting maps

North Carolina General Assembly

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – State lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to revised North Carolina redistricting maps — less than 24 hours before the deadline established after the state Supreme Court rejected the last map.

GOP leaders unveiled the new map Thursday morning arguing it should be adopted because of changes made in light of the state Supreme Court’s order and the creation of more competitive districts.

“We believe that this map is highly competitive, that it follows the court’s order, that it will represent the will of the people adopted by the court in the course of the ongoing litigation,” said Sen. Warren Daniel (R-Burke).

The Supreme Court nearly two weeks ago struck down the previous district maps Republicans drew for Congress and the General Assembly, saying they had illegally gerrymandered them to advantage their party’s candidates.

Read more here.