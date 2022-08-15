State record Red Hind fish reeled in near Frying Pan Tower

(Photo: NC Division of Marine Fisheries)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local man made quite the catch earlier this month in what has now been certified as a new state record.

Jared Lambert of Wilmington pulled aboard a 7 pound, 11.2-ounce Red Hind fish near Frying Pan Tower on August 6th.

The NC Division of Marine Fisheries says the previous state record Red Hind was 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces caught off Cape Lookout in 2021.

Lambert’s record-fish measure 23.06 inches from the tip of the snout to the tip of the compressed tail, and had a 23-inch girth.

He used a live pinfish and 60-pound test line to snag the record-breaking fish.