State to take over social services in North Carolina county

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina agency is assuming temporary control of a portion of a county social services department after an investigation revealed systemic problems.

On Monday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will temporarily assume leadership of child welfare services at the Bertie County Department of Social Services.

A news release said the investigation revealed a lack of adequate training, supervision, and capacity to deliver appropriate child welfare services.

The release said the move is authorized under state law and has the support of the county and the department.

DHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley said working with county leaders would strengthen its ability to deliver child welfare services.