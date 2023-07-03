State urges Masonboro Island visitors to act responsibly during July 4th holiday

Sign telling visitors to take their trash from Masonboro Island (Photo: NC Division of Coastal Management)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As boaters plan to make their annual pilgrimage to Masonboro Island to celebrate the 4th of July, the N.C. Division of Coastal Management and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are urging people to act responsibly while they’re on the state nature preserve.

“Visitor safety is paramount at all of our ten Reserve sites throughout the year, and especially at Masonboro Island Reserve during the July Fourth holiday,” said Braxton Davis, director of the NC Division of Coastal Management. “Through our continuing partnership with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the presence of law enforcement has increasingly helped limit problems and ensure visitor safety each year.”

The agencies say you should not attempt the dangerous swim across Masonboro Inlet and you should limit the impact on natural resources. There are limited resources and no available facilities on the research reserve, so before visiting Masonboro Island Reserve or other reserve sites, you should review visitor guidelines here.

Visitors should carry proper supplies, use reliable transport, pack out all their trash, and keep the safety of other visitors in mind.