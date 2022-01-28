State veterinarian offers guidance to bird owners after bird flu detected in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — With recent cases of bird flu being reported in North Carolina, there are concerns about possible impacts to our poultry supply.

The virus is mainly impacting wild waterfowl, like ducks. According to the CDC, it is low risk to people, but it can be dangerous to other birds, including commercial and backyard poultry.

State authorities say 53 cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza have been confirmed in birds at three sites in North Carolina, including one in Bladen County.

Chicken and turkey owners are advised to monitor them for signs of irregular behavior, or death. According to the state veterinarian, there is no evidence the virus is impacting food supplies.

“I would like to make sure that people understand that we have not seen any human illness in the North America, United States, associated with this. So this is a bird virus that we are looking at, and I consider this a wild waterfowl virus, and I want it to stay that way,” said Dr. Michael Martin, North Carolina state veterinarian.

North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has also identified steps you can take to prevent birds in your care from getting the highly pathogenic avian influenza.