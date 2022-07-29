States hope for revenue boost with Mega Millions craze

Mega Millions (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

COLUMBIA, NC (AP) — Across the U.S., state lottery systems use that revenue to boost education, tourism, transportation and much more.

Now that the giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned to more than $1 billion, state officials are hoping increased national interest in securing the top prize will result in more funding for their own causes.

However, critics of these lottery-funded programs note that lower-income players foot the bill for benefits they won’t proportionately reap.

And the Mega Millions’ drawing comes as Americans are experiencing a decades-high inflation, leaving many with fewer dollars to throw on entertainment.

Some states are already experiencing dips in sales with their lotteries.