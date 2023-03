Statewide tornado drill planned Wednesday morning

A statewide tornado drill is planned for Wednesday morning (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This is Severe Weather Preparedness week in North Carolina.

As part of the preparation, a statewide tornado drill is planned for schools, businesses and other groups Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

The drills allow people to practice tornado safety actions and procedures.

Be sure to have a NOAA Weather Radio or our WWAY Weather App to receive severe weather alerts throughout the coming months.