NWS Wilmington discusses severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, Severe Weather Preparedness Week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– This week is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in the state, and the National Weather Service and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety are teaming up to bring this severe weather safety campaign to all North Carolinians.

Today’s topic is severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.

Thunderstorms are sometimes underestimated as a serious weather threat, but they can be just as deadly as tornadoes.

Wind causes the most of the impacts that we see within these storms.

Steve Pfaff with the NWS Office in Wilmington, says it’s important to have a plan of action, in case there’s a severe storm with little prior warning, given the way these storms can rapidly intensify.

“Ultimately, who is impacted by those winds, whether it be a tornado or from severe thunderstorm winds themselves, can be caught off guard. That’s why we have Severe Weather Preparedness Week is to get people talking about what to do if severe thunderstorms or tornadoes threaten your area,” said Pfaff, Warning Coordination Meteorologist.

Pfaff encourages everyone to take part in Wednesday’s state wide tornado drill not only at work and school, but also at home, so you can be sure to have a plan of action in a severe weather event.