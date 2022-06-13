Staying safe as temperatures soar to dangerous levels this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Summer doesn’t officially begin until June 21st, but it’s going to feel like the middle of summer this week across the Cape Fear.

Highs today are expected to reach the middle to upper 90s, with upper 90s to around 100 degrees forecast on Tuesday.

Combining the air temperature with the high humidity levels, it will feel like well over 100 degrees on both days, with heat index levels approaching 110 degrees on Tuesday.

As a result of the intense heat, a Heat Advisory is in effect until 7:00 pm this evening. An Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect Tuesday at noon and run until 7:00 pm.

The dangerous heat can lead to many heat-related illnesses if you spend any amount of time outdoors, which is why it’s important to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion has symptoms of dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness. If you experience those symptoms, move to a cooler area and drink plenty of fluids.

Heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke, which is far more dangerous. Heat stroke has symptoms of confusion, dizziness and becoming unconscious. If you don’t improve after moving into a cooler area, call 911 and seek help right away.

Also don’t forget about your pets. Make sure they have plenty of water and access to a shady area, if you can’t bring them inside.

Be sure to check on those most vulnerable to heat illnesses, including children, the elderly, people who live alone, and people with disabilities.