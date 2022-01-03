Sticking to your New Year’s fitness resolutions as 2022 begins

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — It’s not too late to start setting New Year’s resolutions.

Many around the Cape Fear are looking to improve their fitness this year.

“As we eat more and exercise less, we’ve got to flip that script,” 3 Dimensional Fitness visitor Jon Tait said.

Tait says the pandemic has kept him from being as active as he would like, but he hopes to change that this year.

“If you have a sedentary job where you sit in front of a computer like I do, make sure you get up and walk around during the day and do things that keep you active,” Tait said.

Tait admits he would like to drop a few pounds, but says he is focusing his energy on his all-around fitness.

“As long as I feel like I’m fit and in shape, that’s all I care about,” Tait added. “If the pounds come off they come off.”

Tait’s trainer Willie Davis says many people get discouraged when they don’t get immediate results, but points out that lifestyle changes take time.

“Give yourself about 3 months to start seeing the changes,” Davis said. “Develop the habits and the changes will come.”

Davis says joining a gym is the most common way people choose to get in shape. But everyday activities can also be beneficial.

“If you’ve got a dog, take the dog for a walk,” Davis said. “If you’ve got kids, go play. Go play in the yard, go play basketball. Anything active. Go walk, run, jog. Anything that requires your heart rate to get up, do it.”

Davis says if you stick to a plan and have a workout partner to hold you accountable, you can achieve your fitness goals.

“Have yourself in the best position to succeed,” Davis added. “Meal prep, hit a gym if you can. Sign up for a membership. Go — just make sure you go. Do the work, and you’ll get the results.”

Davis says many people start off well but give up on their goals after only a few weeks.

He says the best way to maintain your workouts all year is to start slow and build up each month.